Standin' tall with Obedience is a creepy 1981 children's tape by Janeen Brady that teaches children how to be obedient. The tape indoctrinates children through tracks with titles such as "Land of Obey" and "Better Obey." I could only listen to a little bit before my ears bagan to bleed.
Come along to the land of Obey with this bizarre children's tape
