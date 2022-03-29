In this footage: Jordan Peterson, looking like he's been chained to a radiator in a Hezbollah safe house for two years, is challenged by right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo to explain why Antifa is bad. Peterson is discursive in his thoughts, but concludes that Antifa are 1) worse than animals and 2) taking revenge against God for the crime of Being. Peterson then breaks into tears.
Jordan Peterson explains Antifa to no-one's satisfaction, least of all his
