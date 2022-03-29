Kevin McCarthy is furious with Madison Cawthorn for disclosing colleagues' orgies

Rep. Madison Cawthorn is in hot water after he revealed that colleagues he's "looked up to" imbibe in cocaine and orgies in their spare time. In fact, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to have a chit chat with the 26-year-old Pro-Putin, accused insurrectionist from North Carolina about his loose-lipped remarks, according to Politico.

From Politico:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is planning to sit down with Rep. Madison Cawthorn and talk to the North Carolina Republican about his latest incendiary public comment — suggesting that some of his colleagues invited him to orgies as well as used cocaine in front of him.

During a closed-door House GOP conference meeting on Tuesday, multiple Republicans in the room said lawmakers stood up to air their anger and frustration over Cawthorn portraying his own colleagues as bacchanalian and sexual deviants.

In one case, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) stood up and addressed his colleagues, telling them that he rarely speaks during the closed-door weekly meetings but felt he must address the topic because he's now getting questions about participants in Cawthorn's alleged orgies and drug use. Womack remarked that many lawmakers go to bed at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones, stating that it was inappropriate to paint them with a broad brush, as Cawthorn did. …

Many GOP lawmakers privately expressed disbelief at Cawthorn's claims, particularly of orgies. Some wondered if he made the comments consciously in a bid to portray himself above such acts — past media reports have addressed sexual misconduct allegations against him before his election. There's a desire among fellow Republicans for Cawthorn to identify the colleagues involved to prove the truth of his comments, but that desire to name names could also cause new headaches for a conference that's already faced an array of controversies this Congress.

Cawthorn himself most recently faced criticism from members of his own party after suggesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug" amid Russia's invasion of his democratic country.