Mexico renting out presidential jet for birthday parties, weddings

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador feels that the country's $200 million presidential jet was a ridiculous expenditure and an "insult" to the country's people and he's been trying to sell it off. Unfortunately, there haven't been any takers. So now, López Obrador says the customized Boeing 787 Dreamliner—complete with presidential suite and marble bathrooom—will be available to rent for weddings, birthdays, and coming-of-age parties. Video below. From NBC New York:

He has said the jet is hard to sell because it is too specialized and made-to-order. He said the government would still be open to offers for the plane, but after almost 3 1/2 years, that possibility seems remote.

The plane was purchased for $200 million and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto. It has been difficult to sell because it is configured to carry only 80 people and has a full presidential suite with a private bath. Experts say it would be costly to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 passengers.