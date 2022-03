Immediately after Sean Hannity once again accused President Biden of "cognitive decline," saying to Newt Gingrich on his show last night, "I don't think he knows that today is Monday," the befuddled Fox host had a Hannity moment. When his guest, former press secretary Kellyanne Conway appeared on the screen, he conflated her with Ivanka Trump.

"And here now with more reaction, former council to the [ex] president Kellyanne Trump…"

Yep, what goes around comes around.