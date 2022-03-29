Watch: "Sickened" Jim Carrey has strong reaction to Will Smith's slap at the Oscars

While Jim Carrey was promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on CBS, the topic turned to the Oscars' Will Smith moment, and the comedian did not mince words.

"I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation," he told Gayle King. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

When King mentioned that Chris Rock — who was slapped in the face by Smith after an insensitive joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith — was not pressing charges, Carrey said, "He doesn't want the hassle. I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million. That video is gonna be there forever. It's gonna be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is gonna last a very long time."

"If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove, show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever," Carrey continued, "you do not have a right to walk up on stage and smack someone in the face 'cause they said words."

Gayle said she agreed, but, giving Smith some slack, said, "I just thought, Jim, that it escalated to that level."

"It didn't escalate!" Carrey immediately responded. "It came out of nowhere because Will had something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best. I don't have anything against Will Smith — he's done great things. But that was not a great moment.