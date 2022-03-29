Watch: Tough guy Ron DeSantis says Disney "crossed the line"

Ron DeSantis stood in the far-flung shadows of The Walt Disney Company and furiously said they "crossed the line." The Florida governor was displeased that the international corporate conglomerate dared to announce they would repeal his exclusionary "Don't Say Gay Bill," which DeSantis signed into law yesterday.

"I think they crossed the line," the anti-freedoms Republican said at a press conference in Tallahassee today. As if there's anything he can do about it.

Uh, sorry poor sport, but it looks like you are the one who crossed the line.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says Disney speaking out against FL's "Don't Say Gay" bill "crossed the line":



"If we would've put in the bill that you are not allowed to have curriculum that discussed the oppression of the Uyghurs in China, Disney would've endorsed that in a second." pic.twitter.com/DIrRbSZUlN — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2022

From The Hill: