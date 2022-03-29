Residents in a suburb of Pennsylvania called for help when they noticed a skunk "spinning in circles" on their neighbors' front lawn with a jar stuck on its head. What might seem like an intricate operation — removing an object from the head of a wild animal that can bite, give you rabies, and leave you a stinky mess for weeks — turned out to be a seamless spray-free procedure. These officers — who have clearly done this before — show us how its done in just five seconds.
Who knew removing a jar from a skunk's head could be so simple? (Video)
