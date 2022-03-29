Ron Perlman is not only one hell of a great actor, but he's also a fierce defender of the First Amendment, as evidenced by this message he posted to Fred Flintstone lookalike Ron DeSantis, who recently signed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill onto law.
"You f*cking nazi pig" Actor Ron Perlman doesn't particularly care for Ron DeSantis
- Rona DeathSantis
