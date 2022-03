Candidates Traci Park and Greg Good both showed the voters on Los Angeles' westside who they are in very different, but equally awful ways. Traci Park lied about a family emergency to avoid speaking at a candidate's forum her team apparently deemed unfriendly. Greg Good disparaged the organizers of said forum on a hot mic, making it clear he only wanted their endorsement.

Both are documented succinctly in this 4 image Instagram post.