Philadelphia's historic "Boner Forever" building under restoration, iconic graffiti may be erased

Philadelphia's historic and abandoned "Boner Forever" building is on its way to becoming a Marriott Hotel. The 14-story N. Broad Street building is an icon in the city thanks to the work of artists "Boner" and "Forever" who emblazoned two sides of the tower with their graffiti names in 2008. From Philly Voice:

Shift Capital, the developer leading the charge on the restoration, announced last week that the first phase of the hotel project is now underway. The restored building will have 138 guest rooms, ground-level restaurants and a café, a rooftop bar and restaurant, a fitness center and meeting spaces[…]

As much as the tags are beloved symbols along Broad Street, they don't appear to be part of the preservation effort. You can still buy pins, keychains, magnets and stickers that commemorate the graffiti, if it has a special place in your heart.

"This initial phase at the Beury turns a new page for the landmark building, which has sat vacant for four decades," Shift Capital CEO Brian Murray said. "The new hotel not only breathes life into a Philly icon but also creates economic opportunity for local residents and businesses." […]

Saying goodbye to "Boner 4ever" will be hard for Philadelphia — very hard, indeed.