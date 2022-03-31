Everyone on this plane missed their flight because a defiant woman refused to wear a mask

This Southwest passenger who wanted to "take a stand" against mask mandates appears to be gleeful that her refusal to wear a mask results in everyone on the plane having to get off and miss their flight.

When a Black woman expressed her frustration, the nomasker compared herself to Rosa Parks. "So now you're being a racist?" asks the passenger.

When the flight attendant announces that everyone must deplane, a passenger shouts at the nomasker, "It's on you!"

"That's not on me," replies the nomasker with a rictus grin. "It is with unveiled faces we proclaim his name. You gotta stand for something."

"Stand for something on your own time!" replies a passenger.

TikToker therbcoach, who recorded the incident, said: "So long story short Every1 on this plane missed their flights. We got back late. Here's the crazy part. She did 'Not get Arrested or go to jail.'"