Five fetuses found in the home of anti-abortion activist

One day after anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy was indicted for wreaking havoc on a Washington DC reproductive clinic, police searched her home, following a tip about possible bio-hazard materials on the premises. Meanwhile, a WUSA9 reporter asked the 28-year-old "pray-in" enthusiast, who was sitting outside during the search, what was in the coolers the police were bring out. To which Handy only said, "People will freak out when they hear."

The answer, it turns out, was five fetuses.

From BuzzFeed:

The grisly discovery was made after the US Department of Justice announced federal charges against Lauren Handy and eight others in a 2020 incident where they allegedly forced their way into a reproductive health clinic in DC, barricaded themselves inside, and livestreamed it all on Facebook. Police released few details of the discovery on Thursday, stating only that the fetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the investigation is ongoing. According to the federal indictment, Handy and eight others plotted to get inside a DC clinic that provides abortions on Oct. 22, 2020, aiming to keep patients from being treated inside. The nine defendants used force to get inside and carried tools with them to barricade themselves, including ropes and chains, in order to prevent patients from getting in, the indictment said. Handy allegedly called the clinic days in advance, giving them a false name and making an appointment for 9 a.m. that day. Before the clinic opened, Handy then walked up to a receptionist outside, according to the indictment, and gave her false name for the appointment. In the meantime, one of the other defendants was starting a Facebook event titled "No one dies today" to stream the incident. When the clinic doors opened, seven other defendants allegedly forced their way inside. … According to the indictment, Handy directed the other defendants on what to do.

Interestingly, officials say the fetuses were not obtained on the day she stormed the health clinic in Oct. 2020, but at a different time that is somehow connected to the incident, according to Buzzfeed.

When Handy isn't rioting health clinics and stealing fetuses, she enjoys "pray-ins" and cavorts with other fundamentalist Christian anti-abortion groups.