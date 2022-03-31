In resurfaced video Chris Rock tells Howard Stern about the time he met one of his childhood bullies on a movie set

In a 2020 episode of Howard Stern, Chris Rock talked about how he was bullied and sexually assaulted as a black kid in a white school. "It was a horrible existence," he says. "Every day was hell."

He also told Stern about the time he ran into one of his childhood bullies on the set of Top Five, which Rock directed and starred in. The former bully was working as a security guard on the set. Rock told Stern that the bully had once held Rock upside down by his legs to shake money out of his pockets.