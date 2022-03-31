A lawsuit has been filed to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy for US Congress due to her involvement in the January 6th "Moron's Rebellion." In the spirit of her great leader, the failed Donald Trump, Empty G finds this to be a great fundraising opportunity.
Marjorie Taylor Greene decries the unfairness of consequences for her actions
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crimes against humanity
Internal docs reveal that Canada's Exxon subsidiary knew about climate change risks and lied about it for decades
Imperial Oil is Exxon's Canadian subsidiary, with control the majority of Canada's tar sand oil — the filthiest, most climate-damaging oil in the world. Calgary's Glenbow Museum has a largely unregarded archive of historical internal Imperial Oil documents, which were retrieved by Desmog and the Climate Investigations Center and turned over to The Intercept. READ THE REST
Muslim woman who escaped from a Chinese concentration camp describes gang-rapes, torture, forced medical experiments
Sayragul Sauytbay is a Chinese Muslim of Kazakh descent who escaped en route to one of the notorious Xinjiang province concentration camps for Muslims in 2018, after she was sentenced to serve as a regular inmate following her release after more than a year's incarceration as a camp teacher; after she escaped into Kazakhstan, she… READ THE REST
Senior DHS staffer who oversaw #KidsInCages and promoted the #MuslimBan is now a top Google employee
Miles Taylor was chief of staff to DHS undersecretary Kirstjen Nielsen, publicly defending his boss's implementation of the #MuslimBan ethnic cleansing policy and helping to implement the family separation #KidsInCages policy. READ THE REST
Save 84 percent off a smartwatch with a week-long battery life
It happens to us all basically every day: You're scrolling through your phone, working away on your laptop, or checking stats on your smartwatch… and it dies. (Always at the most inopportune time, too, right?) As a result, it feels like we're constantly at the whims of our chargers. That's what makes MetaTime such a… READ THE REST
Create spreadsheets, manage data and collaborate faster for $69 with Stackby
2022 office culture is much different than ever before because A) it exists, and B) it works faster than ever. And while old reliable Excel may have worked in the past, it may be time for a shift in programs to give your presentations and spreadsheets a sprinkle of modernity, so you don't fall behind in the… READ THE REST
This Company Gives Homeowners A Better Way To Tap Home Equity￼
Introducing Hometap: no loans, no monthly payments, no kidding. Image via Unsplash Do you own your own home? If so, you could be sitting on a goldmine. With real estate prices continuing their skyward ascent in 2021, home equity hit an all-time high. In fact, it's now estimated that 42 percent of American homeowners are… READ THE REST