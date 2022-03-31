Talk about police beatings: London cop arrested after masturbating in public

A uniformed police officer filmed masturbating in public was charged this week with outraging public decence, reports the Dagenham News. He remains in custody.

A man, in PCSO uniform, was recorded performing a sex act on himself in a London park in the middle of the day. The video shows him performing the act, being confronted by an astonished onlooker, and then his unique, identifying 'badge number' being photographed to make the evidence nearly indisputable.

The footage went viral on Twitter and Tik Tok on wednesday: "care to explain one of your officers having a wank in the park?" asked a Twitter user who posted the video.

Content warning: suffice it to say that the video embedded below features a man in a police uniform beating off in a verdant London park. Click at your peril.

@cardosaprano We are aware of the video and have begun an urgent investigation into the circumstances. We will provide further updates as soon as possible. — Met Contact Centre (@MetCC) March 31, 2022

British police officers wanking in public seems to be a thing.