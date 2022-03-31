Ted Cruz uses his 2020 performances to now say the opposite in entertaining supercut

Clearly out of fresh material, Senator Ted Cruz, self-described as "frankly dumb," is using his very own pre-insurrection words and behavior — meant to encourage the Big Lie and anti-democracy back in 2020 — to now frame Democrats as anti-democratic. For example:

Cruz now: "They know they are going to lose, and Nancy Pelosi is not going to go quietly."

Cruz then, three days before the Capitol riot: "We will not go quietly!"

Cruz now: "She's already preparing to scream the election was stolen."

Cruz then, two days before Capitol riot: "They are setting the stage to potentially steal an election!"

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan presents us with Cruz's Cruz-plagiarized performance-rage in this amusing supercut: