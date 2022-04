Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin of Delaware, speaking in support of a bill to remove pot from the Drug Enforcement Administration's controlled substance schedule, said "I concede our party is not for the kind of cocaine-fueled orgies that a freshman Republican representative bragged about this week but we do understand that their marijuana prohibition laws don't work for our people."

That's sure to piss off the key-bumpers.