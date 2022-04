In Trump's Flavor Aid Kult, it's a thought crime to say Biden is the president of the United States.

Watch David Pakman's interview with Republican congressional candidate Darlene Swaffar, where she ties her tongue into a knot to avoid directly answering a simple question: "Who's the president of the United States?"

All you really need to know about Swaffer is that she's endorsed by Trump-pardoned criminals Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.