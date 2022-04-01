Andre Antunes made a mini-musical for Will Smith, who was downgraded from an A+ to an A star for slapping Chris Rock.
Heavy metalized version of Will Smith assaults and award speech
Apple Studio reviews are in
Apple's newest model of Mac (and its matching display) roll in tomorrow, but the first reviews are out today. The consensus: Mac Studio is an excellent and unexpectedly powerful machine in a compact case, but has a price to match. If your work needs the power—think high-resolution video editing, machine learning, VR—it can't be recommended… READ THE REST
Pick a good password, then never change it
Glenn Fleishman has some advice that may seem counterintuitive: never change your password. If your password is long and random enough to avoid brute force or dictionary attacks, unique to the service, and has not been leaked, you should never need to change it. Glenn's article is a nice history tour of the mentality behind… READ THE REST
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
This NatureID Plant Identification Subscription can help you garden like a pro
The past two years have brought us new hobbies we never thought we'd sink our teeth into. Some of us became bakers, others podcasters, and some people created truly innovative and useful technology for all ages. For those of us who decided to take a greener path, our recent ventures have become a bit leafy. If you've… READ THE REST
Save 84 percent off a smartwatch with a week-long battery life
It happens to us all basically every day: You're scrolling through your phone, working away on your laptop, or checking stats on your smartwatch… and it dies. (Always at the most inopportune time, too, right?) As a result, it feels like we're constantly at the whims of our chargers. That's what makes MetaTime such a… READ THE REST
Create spreadsheets, manage data and collaborate faster for $69 with Stackby
2022 office culture is much different than ever before because A) it exists, and B) it works faster than ever. And while old reliable Excel may have worked in the past, it may be time for a shift in programs to give your presentations and spreadsheets a sprinkle of modernity, so you don't fall behind in the… READ THE REST