How Trump screwed over his WH photographer

Apparently, former US President and loser of the 2020 Presidential election Donald J. Trump tried to cut in on his former White House photographer Shealah Craighead's book deal but found a way to be even grimier. After attempting to get paid part of Craighead's advance in trade for writing her forward, Trump just pulled the rug out from under her. MSNBC reports that Trump asked Craighead to delay the publication of her book, and then produced his own using many of her images.

No one expects any better of a Trump.