Note for anyone stealing this guy's Porsche 914

Enjoy my new favorite article about what it's like to own an out-of-warranty German automobile. Norman Garrett, Concept Engineer for the original Miata, writes:

With the clutch pedal depressed, the engine should turn over fast enough to get things going. But first, you'll need to press the gas pedal to the floor exactly four times. Not three. Not five. Four. The dual Webers don't have chokes and you'll be squirting fuel down the barrels with the accelerator pumps for the necessary priming regime. If you don't do it right, the car won't start before the battery gives up the ghost. Consider yourself forewarned.