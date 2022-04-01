Roger Stone is now doing Madison Cawthorn's bidding, accusing top Republicans for the GOP's coke and orgy habits. Speaking to Alex Jones, Stone confirmed that Cawthorn was telling the truth, and anyone in the GOP who pretends Republican leaders aren't imbibing in the aforementioned illicit activities is a RINO. Furthermore, said RINOs better be afraid, because if Cawthorn "starts to name names, it would go all the way to the top, and that is exactly what they fear."
Roger Stone blames leaders of the GOP for coke-fueled orgies
