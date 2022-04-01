That's all folks! The talented Jen Psaki plans to leave White House for MSNBC

Jen Psaki has been one of the sharpest, most entertaining White House press secretaries in recent times. From her perfectly aimed "Psaki bombs" to her long-running "Jen-and-Peter Show" to everything in between, Psaki never failed to answer reporters' gotcha questions with humorously factual, quick-witted, sometimes even playful gotcha responses of her own. So of course it was only a matter of time before Psaki would be snapped up by another form of entertainment — namely, television news. According to Axios, Psaki is planning to leave the White House for MSNBC, starting in May — although contracts have not yet been signed.

From Axios:

Psaki has been in close consultation with the White House counsel's office about her departure, according to two sources familiar with the plans. She's been treading carefully on the ethics and legal aspects of her plans.

She's also told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC, according to two sources. …

Psaki is now in exclusive talks with MSNBC, and the deal is nearly final. It was reported by Puck last month that Psaki also had conversations with CNN and that other networks had expressed interest in signing her. …

She will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC's cable network as a voice on different shows, but she will not be hosting the 9 p.m. hour replacing Rachel Maddow, which has been speculated.