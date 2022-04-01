The best April Fools gadget announcement

nothing.tech is an amusing fake ad for yet another generically minimalist smartphone.

JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE: JUST ANOTHER ( 1 ). You've seen a phone just like this before. Experience edge-to-edge monotony. It's inspiringly uninspired. Utterly unoriginal. And exactly the same as everything else. It's just Another (1).

The creators do sell these stylish bluetooth earbuds, though, and have some $100m of investors' money to work with. So I'm going to believe them when they say they really are working on a mysterious interesting phone, too. Simulations all the way down!