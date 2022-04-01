This Japanese restaurant has robot waiters

It shouldn't elicit any excitement from me at this point, but I'll always flip my proverbial lid whenever I see robots in the workplace. Cartoons and comic books from the 50s and 60s assured me that we'd all have jet packs and robot servants by the year 2000. And while I'm not sure that I would ethically be able to own Rosie from the Jetsons, I'd at least like the opportunity to refuse. If I can spend my golden years aiding in the effort to abolish robot slavery, I'd feel pretty accomplished.

To prepare for the looming war between man and machine, I turn your attention to a poor robot forced to work at a restaurant that wouldn't even offer him a seat. You can watch the sickening display in the video above as this innocent robot has to code switch and speak in a "socially presentable" human voice. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to make sure that my Roomba doesn't steal my silverware. It's really a pain to fish out.