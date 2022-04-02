"How To Disappear Completely by Seraphim" is my naptime album this weekend

How To Disappear Completely is a 2019 ambient album by Seraphim that includes an hour and forty minutes of soothing, instrumental tracks. As someone with insomnia, it helps me to slow down my thoughts and fall asleep for a nap or bedtime. Many of the sounds are repetitive, making it easy to slip into a trance-like state while listening. Even if you're planning on staying awake, this album is great for listening to while daydreaming.
