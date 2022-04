This Baby Secret Doll commercial is a real-life version of The Twilight Zone episode Living Doll (one of the scariest Twilight Zone episodes), which features an evil talking doll named "Talking Tina."

The commercial for Baby Secret shows a kid who pulls the doll's string, and the doll says "I want to tell you something" in a chilling whisper. The doll's mouth moves in an uncanny way while it talks, too. It might as well have said, "I'm Baby Secret, and I'm going to kill you."