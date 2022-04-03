See how people react when a guy carries an ultra-realistic baby werewolf doll around the city for a day

Taji Ameen adopts a baby werewolf and carries it around NYC in this VICE video. Artist Asia Charity Eriksen has made hundreds of "WerePups" since 2010. The dolls are so well crafted that they look alive, and have gained a cult following.

After picking up the Were Pup from Eriksen's studio, Ameen puts it inside of a baby carrier and ventures out. He gets stares and questions from a mob of strangers everywhere he goes. Some think it's adorable, and others say WTF. A few people even come up to him and pet the WerePup.

From Youtube: