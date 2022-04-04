Enjoy this exquisite playlist of Japanese jazz

Whatever field of endeavor that Japanese people enter, they always perform exceptionally. America invented the concept of comic books, and now most people under 30 correlate the entire artform with Japan. The same goes for baseball and pro wrestling. While the popularity of both professions has waned in the US, Japan has refined and dominated both fields to a ludicrous degree. Japanese people take their craft seriously and frequently exceed the field's originators. They know how to put in the hours.

Even though I won't go so far to say that the Japanese have "perfected" jazz, their talent in the field is undeniable and compelling. In the video embedded above, the YouTube channel tardiobscurus_jp has curated an entire playlist of beautiful Japanese jazz. If a particular artist or song captures your imagination, the video includes timestamps for each track. Also, the channel has a plethora of great playlists for Japanese artists from varying genres.