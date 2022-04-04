Jordan, punk legend, dead at 66

Jordan, the British punk model, manager and all-around legend who helped create punk's distinctive fashion and became a veterinary nurse, is dead at 66. NME:

In a statement, her family revealed that Rooke "died peacefully a stone's throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm" last night (April 3).

"Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as 'The Queen of Punk', or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats," the family continued. "She lived life to the full and was true to herself and others throughout the whole of her life. She was totally trusted and respected by all those who knew her.

"Jordan was a blessed rare individual indeed. She did not want any speculation regarding her passing, and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer)."

"Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come," her family added.