Pre-teen Prince turns up in archival video of 1970 Minneapolis teacher's strike

Footage of an 11-year-old Prince Roger Nelson, aka "Skipper," has been discovered in an unlikely place, a 52-year-old news segment about a teacher's strike.

WCCO broke the story:

The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike.

WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month.

When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look…

His curiosity turned into a discovery when he saw a reporter interviewing kids as teachers picketed in the background next to school. And there was one young boy in particular who answered a question that left Liddy speechless.

"I immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, 'I'm not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?' And every single person [said] 'Prince,'" Liddy said.