Propped up corpse of rapper Goonew presided over his own nightclub funeral

Several weeks ago, Markelle Morrow (aka rapper Goonew), age 24, was shot dead in Washington DC, the victim of an armed robbery according to his family. Last night, Goonew's funeral, called The Final Show, took place at a nightclub and apparently his embalmed corpse presided over the scene. He was wearing a crown. From TMZ:

Bliss Nightclub said they weren't made aware of the tribute ahead of time, according to TooFab, and have apologized to anyone offended.

The club is still investigating if the body was real or not, or if any legal ramifications are possible.