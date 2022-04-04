Rockstar: one of the most polarizing companies in video games

When I was 13 years old, my parents bought me a Playstation 2 and two games: WWF Smackdown! Just Bring It and Grand Theft Auto 3. Grand Theft Auto was an innocuous title before the third iteration of the game kicked up enough controversy to furnish yet another conversation about video games corrupting the souls of America's youth. By the time the game's sequel, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City dropped, my parents had watched enough Nancy Grace and Oprah to realize their mistake and refused to purchase it for me. I knew Rockstar games would remain a controversial brand forever from that moment on. I didn't account for how controversial they'd become in the world of gaming.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Company Man delves into the history of Rockstar games. While you may be familiar with the brand's controversies in the mainstream, the video explains why Rockstar has also earned itself a decent amount of revile in the video game sphere.