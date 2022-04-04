This guy who hacked his neighbor's wifi tells you how to avoid getting hacked yourself

A programmer, who goes by the name Ansari on Medium, decided to see how long it would take to hack his neighbor's wifi, for educational purposes only. Ansari used publically available software and a wordlist to crack the Wifi password (thejoker666) in less than two minutes. He included a table in his piece that shows the difficulty of cracking passwords of different lengths and complexities. For example, an 8-character password consisting of lowercase letters can be cracked instantly, but a 12-character password can take weeks. If you include one special symbol the time it takes to crack it jumps to 63 thousand years.