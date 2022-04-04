Unsettling drone video of deserted Shanghai that's currently in lockdown

Shanghai has a population of 26 million people yet this drone footage depicts empty streets and no traffic. China's most populated city is under COVID-19 lockdown once again. From The Guardian:
Those who test positive are taken to large quarantine centres. Jane Polubotko, a 30-year-old who works for a local music tech company, was taken to the Shanghai New International Expo Center after testing positive. 'We get food three times a day, the food is OK,' she said. 'There are no showers here and we're not allowed to receive any parcels from the outside world'