Battle of the Brits: Beatle's grandson and Oasis singer's son get in a fist fight at a Tesco's

SkyNews reports that Gene Appleton Gallagher, son of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, and Sonny Starkey, grandson of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, got into fisticuffs at a Tesco in Hampstead.

Staff had tried to stop the pair's friend, 21-year-old Noah Ponte, from leaving the shop with a £1.70 can of gin and tonic. Ponte, a student at UCL and a former model, was unable to pay for the drink because it was outside the hours Tesco was licensed to sell alcohol, Wood Green Court heard. However, he told the court he had paid for nuts of the same value, which he left in the shop, in an attempt to get around the licensing issue. Staff were said to have started "grabbing" Ponte before Starkey and Gallagher threw "kicks and punches" at one worker, prosecutors said.

The three friends were charged with affray, with Gallagher receiving additional charges for racially aggravated assault, and Starkey receiving two counts of assault by beating.

On Friday, a jury found Ponte not guilty; Starkey and Gallagher have entered non guilty pleas, and are expected to claim to self-defense. However, that did not stop the presiding judge from calling them, "entitled young men thinking they can get what they want by misbehaving."

Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson called 'entitled' as they appear in court over supermarket fight [SkyNews]

Image: Gabri Quita / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 4.0) and Eva Rinaldi / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)