Big Gus is the world's largest chainsaw

Popkin

Ishpeming, Michigan is home to Big Gus: World's Largest Chainsaw, an attraction at a place called Da Yoopers Tourist Trap. Big Gus has a working blade that makes a nerve-wracking whirring sound when activated. 23 feet long and powered by a V-8 engine, Gus sits on top of a hill pointing out towards the highway. The video shows Big Gus in action, but not at its full speed due to the fear that the chain could accidentally fly off onto highway 41. I hope to drive by Big Gus someday.