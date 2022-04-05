In this adorable video, a cow falls in love with this man's accordion playing. She hears him playing from across the meadow and wanders over. Still curious, she stretches her neck out and begins touching the accordion with her head. I love seeing how how happy it makes the man and the cow to connect like this.
Cow is enchanted by man playing accordion
