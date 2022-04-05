This ambient new age cassette from the 80s takes the listener on a guided trip where they will supposedly encounter dolphins in their mind. I listened to the first 20 minutes and haven't seen any dolphins yet, but maybe that's a good thing because I feel a bit like the tape is trying to indoctrinate me into some kind of cult. The cassette is mesmerizing, though, and contains many drone-like, atmospheric sounds. There's also an occasional woman's voice that counts down at times to propel the viewer deeper into their hallucinations. Enjoy, but…proceed with caution?
Dolphin Dreamtime is a 1980s cassette that takes the listener through an imaginary encounter with dolphins
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1980s
- dolphins
- oddities
Take a nostalgic trip to 1987 with this digital drawing system that worked on your TV
This 1987 LJN Video Art commercial features a digital drawing system that connected to your television. You would draw with a controller, and the drawing would appear on the TV screen. The commercial hypes up the product with the line "now the best thing on TV is me!" Why does this look way more fun to… READ THE REST
The time Joe Manchin's uncle tried to ban Garbage Pail Kids
No wonder Senator Joe Manchin is such a sourpuss. His uncle didn't let him have Garbage Pail Kids. In 1986 James Manchin, who was the West Virginia State Treasurer from 1985-89, went on a local news station to announce his disapproval of Garbage Pail Kids , a series of silly sticker trading cards featuring humorously… READ THE REST
Watch this unsettling vitamin commercial from 1982
In the world that this Theragran M vitamins commercial takes place, it's totally normal for a hyper delivery man to burst into a nice restaurant and loudly announce to the people dining "I have a Theragran for Mr. Stone!" Mr. Stone isn't at the restaurant, but luckily the delivery man locates him in the end.… READ THE REST
Six Linux courses that can take you from computer zero to hero quickly
We've come a long way with technology in the past forty years alone. You would think that in our digital age — when all of our lives are seemingly tied to computers, iPhones, and the cloud — we would understand more about these devices and how they work. But that isn't really the case. Most of us… READ THE REST
This teeny-tiny vaporizer's so discreet, you can take it anywhere
One of the greatest things about vape pens is that you can whip them out just about anywhere, whenever the mood strikes. But they're often so big, they're anything but discreet, and it's hard not to call attention to it — and that's the last thing you want to do at a family function or… READ THE REST
Learn how to build your own games for $29 with these complete developer courses
Unless you're taking up unconventional hobbies lately, chances are you've spent some time these past two years tinkering with video games like everyone (and everything) else. Whether you snagged yourself a console during COVID, became more accustomed to PC games, or just enjoy schooling your friends for kicks, being glued to the screen has been a true… READ THE REST