Dolphin Dreamtime is a 1980s cassette that takes the listener through an imaginary encounter with dolphins

This ambient new age cassette from the 80s takes the listener on a guided trip where they will supposedly encounter dolphins in their mind. I listened to the first 20 minutes and haven't seen any dolphins yet, but maybe that's a good thing because I feel a bit like the tape is trying to indoctrinate me into some kind of cult. The cassette is mesmerizing, though, and contains many drone-like, atmospheric sounds. There's also an occasional woman's voice that counts down at times to propel the viewer deeper into their hallucinations. Enjoy, but…proceed with caution?