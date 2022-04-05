Elon Musk given Twitter board seat in return for promising not to buy more of company

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk tweeted a picture of Hitler with the caption "Don't compare me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget." Today, Elon Musk joins the board of Twitter, after buying 9.2% of the company.

Here's CEO Parag Agrawal (another target of Musk's jocular contempt) eating shit:

I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!

The appointment reportedly came with a provision that he buy no more than 14% of Twitter, a limit on his ability to control the company outright.

Musk recently suggested that Twitter was failing to embody free speech principles and that he might light to found a competitor. But Musk also fired an employee for posting something he didn't like on YouTube. So there are no principles or plans here, just the whims of the world's richest man.

Who, by the way, one is now working for when one posts on Twitter.