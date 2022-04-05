This guy shouldn't have been recording a tornado approaching his house, but if he hadn't, we wouldn't be watching this incredible video of a twister tearing his home to shreds. I hope he's OK!
Georgia man films tornado as it rips his house apart
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tornadoes
Tornado spins a truck, then lets it drive away (video)
In one of several tornadoes in Texas yesterday, a storm chaser caught video of a red pickup truck being flipped on its side and spun like a toy top. The storm then rights the truck, and off it goes on its merry way. P.S. A commenter of the video posted this fun photo, which doubles… READ THE REST
Tornadoes: hundred feared dead in Kentucky, dozens at collapsed factory
WLKY reports that up to a hundred people lost their lives in last night's storm in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said it was likely the most severe tornado outbreak in the state's history. Dozens are feared dead in the wreckage of a candle manufacturing factory in Mayfield, struck directly by one of the tornadoes. Kyanna… READ THE REST
Watch amazing footage of a Pennsylvania car dealership before, during, and after a tornado hits
Shahzada Shakeel just happened to be recording the rain while inside northern Pennsylvania's Faulkner Mazda Trevose car dealership when a tornado hit. The footage, which he caught and posted yesterday on TikTok (shown below), is stunning. It starts off showing heavy rain outside the window of a very tidy, modern looking office space, but things turn… READ THE REST
Add some pizazz to your home bar with this Mason jar cocktail shaker set
After having spent more time at home than you ever did in your life over the last couple of years, you might've learned to perfect a fancy drink or two. But now that you can invite all your buddies over to show off your fancy mixology skills, even if that means pouring them a big glass… READ THE REST
Here's how you can organize your browser for ultimate productivity
Do you ever log onto your computer at the beginning of your workday and realize you have no idea where to start? There are just so many tasks to keep track of each and every day! And it's not just that. While working online is a massive improvement over the analog days (who actually misses… READ THE REST
Six Linux courses that can take you from computer zero to hero quickly
We've come a long way with technology in the past forty years alone. You would think that in our digital age — when all of our lives are seemingly tied to computers, iPhones, and the cloud — we would understand more about these devices and how they work. But that isn't really the case. Most of us… READ THE REST