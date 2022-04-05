Lawmaker Lauren Boebert thinks she has the power to extend "Micky" Mouse's trademark

When Representative Bobo isn't serving tainted pork sliders to her patrons, she's pretending to be a member of Congress who understands what she's talking about. Yesterday, she tweeted:

"Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse's trademark. I think not."

As California Rep. Ted Lieu points out, Bobo couldn't be more wrong:

This is not how any of this works. -Congress doesn't legislate individual trademarks. -Once the US Patent and Trademark Office registers a trademark, it can last forever if it's renewed. -It's Mickey Mouse not Micky. -Why do Republicans want to cancel Mickey Mouse?