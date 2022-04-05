Putin's government threatens to fine Wikipedia for publishing "unreliable socially significant information" 

Russia's censorship authority, Roskomnadzor, has warned Wikipedia it intends to fine it 4 million rubles ($50,000) if it doesn't stop "misinforming Russian users" about the horrific war crimes and human rights violations the Russian military has inflicted on Ukrainian civilians.

From Ars Technica:

The Wikimedia Foundation did not immediately respond to an email from Ars seeking comment. But the organization made its stance plain last month after the Russian government made similar demands. A March 3 statement on the Wikimedia website declared that "we will not back down in the face of efforts to censor and intimidate members of our movement."

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the government tightened its already strict media censorship regime. In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed legislation prohibiting the publication of "fake news." Violators could face prison terms of as long as 15 years. Passage of the law led a number of Western media organizations to suspend reporting in Russia.

Russian media is prohibited from describing the invasion of Ukraine as an invasion or a war; "special military operation" is the preferred euphemism. Russia blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, and a number of Western media outlets in March.