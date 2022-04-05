Watch how these clever toddlers work together to break out of their playpen

Carla Sinclair

Like an audition for a live-action version of Rugrats, as one commenter put it, a set of clever triplets contained in a large playpen outsmart their guardians. The cooped-up toddlers want out, so they devise a breakout scheme that involves coordination and teamwork. One does the heavy lifting while the other two successfully get on their hands and knees to make their escape. How the third one gets out is left to be seen.