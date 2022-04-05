Watch: Mike Lindell is confused, doesn't know how served papers got in his hand

Pillow peddler Mike Lindell, dopey as usual, unwittingly accepted papers from a process server during his "Election Truth Rally" on Colorado's Capitol steps today. But it wasn't until many moments later that the large yellow envelope in his hands finally came into his fuzzy view.

"What is this?" he suddenly said, looking around. "Sir, what is this?" he screamed again across the crowd.

"It's for you," the process server said. "It's not from me."

Lindell tried to get the process server to open it, but nah. Not his job.

Turns out the lawsuit was from Dominion Voting Systems' former executive Eric Coomer, who was falsely accused of voter fraud as part of one-term president Donald Trump's Big Lie and is now suing Lindell (among many others) for defamation.