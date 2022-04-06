This innocent-looking doll could burn down your house with its hazardous, flaming toots. I was just as surprised as Big Clive was after he followed the instructions to activate a "Fanny Flambeaux doll" (skip to the 2:49 minute mark to see what happens). I think he was expecting the doll to produce a few sparks, but the doll had something else in mind. I don't think that Fanny Flambeaux is a children's toy.
Don't be fooled: this sweet looking doll could burn your house down with its flaming flatulence
