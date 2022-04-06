Here's the trailer for the controversial KLF documentary that the band tried to block

The unauthorized documentary about seminal musicians/pranksters/culture jammers The KLF is now streaming and you can watch the trailer above. According to the filmmakers, the movie, titled Who Killed the KLF? "uses previously unheard tapes to explore the rise and fall of the KLF in the 1980s and 1990s, touching upon themes that perfectly capture the 21st century zeitgeist. The film is a fascinating insight into the machinations not only of Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond, but of art, culture, and capitalism."

The KLF has been unhappy about the film's production since director Chris Atkins kicked off the project in 2016. From NME: