Joni Mitchell performs onstage for the first time since 2013

On April 1, at MGM Grand's Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Joni Mitchell was honored as the Recording Academy MusiCares Person of the Year. The evening was artistically directed by Brandi Carlile and Jon Baptiste. Performers paying tribute to the iconic Mitchell included Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Beck, Billy Porter, John Legend, St. Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Yola, Allison Russell, Lucius, Pentatonix, Cyndi Lauper, Mickey Guyton, and Lauren Daigle.

At the end of the evening, Joni joined the ensemble of performers for a rendition of "Big Yellow Taxi." Her appearance onstage was unannounced. Joni had not performed since 2013, when she unexpectedly played music at several events where she was booked to read her poetry. Before that, she had not performed music onstage since 2002. Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015.

Image: Screengrab