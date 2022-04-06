Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Romney and Collins of being pro-pedophiles

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken to accusing anyone who doesn't agree with her as a pedophile — or a pedophile supporter. "Yes, Murkowski, Collins and Mitt Romney are pro-pedophile," Georgia's QAnon devotee said last night. Her proof? The Senators supported Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Greene, on a roll with pedophilia accusations, also said in the same rant, "The Democrats are the party of pedophiles."

Without any basis for her dangerous rhetoric, the outrageous conspiracy theorist conveniently forgot to mention the real stuff that goes on with the Qnuts (like herself) on the far right, such as Donald Trump's "I'm going to be dating her in 10 years" comment as he ogled a 10-year-old girl (see video at bottom), or the Federal investigation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for having a sexual relationship with an underage girl, or the Tennessee GOP's push for a bill that allows old men to marry young girls of any age.

And where is the meek House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in all of this? Doing his best to avoid being branded a pedophile, apparently.

Marge Greene tonight says that Senators "Murkowski, Collins and Mitt Romney are pro-pedophile" for supporting Judge Jackson. She then says Jackson is "so ignorant she doesn't even know what a woman is." pic.twitter.com/osQQp3zdNc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022

Marge Greene tonight: "The Democrats are the party of pedophiles .. the party of princess predators from Disney .. the party of teachers .. trying to transition their elementary school age children." pic.twitter.com/MMowXlIYM9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022